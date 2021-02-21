GBP/NZD Exchange Rate Slumps Thanks to UK Retail Sales Plunge. The Pound to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate slumped ahead of the weekend in response to a sharp decline …
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish impulse set to cross 1.4000 inside short-term rising channel - February 21, 2021
- GBP/NZD Rate FX Forecast: RBNZ Rate Decision To Dominate Pound-New Zealand Dollar Outlook - February 21, 2021
- GBP/CAD Week-Ahead Predictions: Canada Sales Slump Fails To Underpin Pound-Canadian Dollar Outlook - February 21, 2021