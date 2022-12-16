Yesterday it was reported by Pantheon that the British pound has been particularly volatile against the US dollar in recent weeks. That was certainly proved accurate by session’s closed when GBP/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP remains volatile against USD, but in all the wrong ways for Sterling - December 16, 2022
- GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2200 despite weaker UK Retail Sales, upside seems limited - December 16, 2022
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Eye Sub-$1.2150 on Weak Stats - December 16, 2022