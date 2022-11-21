GBPUSD is kicking off the week on the wrong footing amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. China’s covid woes-induced risk aversion weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP: Small growth points towards Sterling weakening – Commerzbank - November 21, 2022
- FX Weekly: Gap Opens, EUR V DXY, JPY, GBP - November 20, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to reclaim 200-DMA in the Thanksgiving week - November 20, 2022