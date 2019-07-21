GBP spikes on Irish, EU governments sounding out Johnson to avoid no-deal Brexit – Sunday Times

Positive signals coming from weekend Brexit press helps Sterling off to a good start. GBP/USD rallied from a low of 1.2478 to a high of 1.2519. GBP/USD is bid in Asia following positive news with …
