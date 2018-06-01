Fundamental Forecast for GBP: Bullish The sell-off in Sterling pairs over the … traders will need to look at a variety of Sterling pairs to try and find the right trade for them. The US dollar remains strong and was given another uplift Friday on better …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP: Time for Sterling Bulls to Wake Up? - June 1, 2018
- GBP/USD eyes more gains as it breaks above 1.3350 - June 1, 2018
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY holds gains above 109 handle, focus on key US NFP data for further impetus - June 1, 2018