This has resulted in a rally in GBP to INR rate which has now risen to its highest level since 6th September. There are multiple headwinds for the Indian currency which are contributing to this …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP To INR Outlook: Pound Takes A Breather After A Strong Rally - November 22, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades near 1.2520 after retreating from the 11-week high - November 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stays bullish ahead of autumn budget statement - November 22, 2023