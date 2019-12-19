GBP To USD Exchange Rate Eases As Bank Of England Remains In ‘Wait And See’ Mode

The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate eased today, with the pairing currently trading around $1.304 after the Bank of England (BoE) held its interest rates at 0.75%, despite two policymakers …
