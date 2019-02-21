While market demand for the US Dollar was a little stronger since last night’s Federal Reserve meeting minutes report, the British Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate held near its best levels …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Exchange Rate near February Best Despite Generally Optimistic Federal Reserve - February 21, 2019
- Pound Sterling US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Benefits as UK Public Finances Strengthen - February 21, 2019
- GBP/USD Outlook: Positive Outlook Above Broken Fibo Barrier But Risk Of Reversal Exists - February 21, 2019