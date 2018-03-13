GBP to USD Exchange Rate Slips Ahead of UK Spring Statement

Broad weakness in the US Dollar, as well as market anticipation for the UK Treasury’s Spring Statement, helped the British Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate to advance on Monday. The pair shed some of its gains on Tuesday morning though, amid …
