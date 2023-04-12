Furthermore, we have to worry about whether or not the global economy is slowing down, which typically helps the US dollar. The 50-Day EMA is sitting just above the 1.22 level, an area that has caused …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains for Wednesday Session - April 12, 2023
- GBP/USD: Broader uptrend remains intact and longer-term momentum studies are bullish – Scotiabank - April 12, 2023
- GBP/USD trades with modest losses around 1.2400, focus remains on US CPI/FOMC minutes - April 12, 2023