The British pound has fallen again during the trading session on Friday, to threaten the 1.19 level. The British pound has been selling off quite drastically against most currencies, and of course the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Plunges Again - February 17, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: More downside seems compelling amid Fed-BoE policy contrast - February 17, 2023
- GBP to USD Weekly Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains for the Week - February 17, 2023