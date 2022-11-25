It is a quiet day for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators to influence the GBP/USD today. The lack of stats should allow recent BoE member commentary to resonate. Hawkish BoE Monetary …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.22 as Momentum Gathers Pace - November 25, 2022
- Elliott Wave view: GBP/USD near term remains bullish [Video] - November 24, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200DMA still remains on sight on Black Friday - November 24, 2022