It is a quiet day ahead for the GBP/USD. There are no UK economic indicators for investors to consider through the European session. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD in the hands of market …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Fight - February 22, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops to 1.2075-70 area - February 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers turn hesitant as Pound Sterling retreats below 1.2100 - February 22, 2023