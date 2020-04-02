GBP To USD Today: Pound To US Dollar Exchange Rate Recovers As Risk-Sentiment Rises Again

Despite a lack of fresh support in the UK outlook, the British Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate has been able to recover from this week’s lows today. Sterling continues to benefit from …
