The British pound has gotten hammered during the trading week, as we are now below the 50-Week EMA. Ultimately, this is a market that looks as if it’s going to be threatened significant support …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Weekly Forecast – British Pound Plunges During Tough Week - February 3, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Risks remain skewed to the downside, with eyes on UK GDP - February 3, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Plunges After Jobs Number - February 3, 2023