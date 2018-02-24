Fundamental analysis and financial markets. The latest UK Q4 GDP release showed economic growth slowing. GBP/USD remains close to 1.4000 despite the greenback regaining some poise. A more positive tone in the ongoing Brexit negotiations is underpinning …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Outlook: Sterling set to fall prey of post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU - February 24, 2018
- Pound To Euro Exchange Rate: Sterling Up But “Political Backdrop Remains A Fairly Significant Risk For GBP” - February 24, 2018
- GBP: UK Data Pushed Aside; Brexit Talks Drive Price Action - February 24, 2018