GBP/USD is expected to remain below the 1.2445/47 December highs for now, in the view of analysts at Credit Suisse. “We maintain our view that the 1.2245/47 December high is likely to remain a tough …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction - January 19, 2023
- GBP/USD: 1.2445/47 December highs to cap for now – Credit Suisse - January 19, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Gives Up What Would Have Been A Massive Mo - January 19, 2023