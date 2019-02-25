GBP/USD: 1.3075 becomes nearby barrier as Brexit optimists fail to ignore trade positive news

GBP/USD trades near 1.3070 on early Monday. The pair initially gained on report favoring delayed Brexit. However, upbeat tweets from the US President restricted the pair’s following advances. The GBP/ …
