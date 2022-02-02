But as FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, cable closes in on key resistance at 1.3560 that could cap recovery. “The 100-period SMA on the four-hour chart and the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: 1.3560 aligns as key technical resistance that could limit the upside - February 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Rebound Has More Room to Run - February 2, 2022
- GBP/USD jumps to over one-week high around mid-1.3500s, US ADP eyed for fresh impetus - February 2, 2022