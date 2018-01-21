GBP dropped on Friday on weak UK retail sales release. High levels of GBP/USD unjustified as the yield differential rises. Cable could test 1.37 on weak wage growth numbers. The GBP/USD turned lower from the high of 1.3945 and fell to 1.3839 on Friday on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD – 10Y US-UK yield spread at 10-month high, correction on the cards? - January 21, 2018
- ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD a little lower early but recovered - January 21, 2018
- Australian Dollar – 5-Day GBP/AUD Exchange Rate Forecast Sees UK Wage Growth Data In Focus - January 21, 2018