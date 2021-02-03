UBS expects that the US dollar (USD) will lose further ground this year as the combination of “twin” budget and current account deficits together with negative real yields undermine the US currency …
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Effects of Vaccination Progress - February 3, 2021
- GBP/USD 2022, 2023 Forecast: UBS Pound-to-Dollar Exchange Rate Projection At 1.47, 1.53 - February 3, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to suffer below support as dollar also gets two shots in the arm - February 3, 2021