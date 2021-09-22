The Fed Chair holds a press conference which could prove decisive for the market reaction, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, briefs. See – GBP/USD: Hawkish policy surprise from the BoE is required …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: A dovish stance from the Fed is critical for a more meaningful rally - September 22, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Will Powell power up the pound? Ongoing Evergrande issues mean ground is shaky - September 22, 2021
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Below 1.3700 - September 22, 2021