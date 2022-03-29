GBP/USD: A move towards the 1.3175 range is expected if it manages to hold on to the current level

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1000 amid hopes for progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The US dollar meets fresh supply amid a risk-on market profile. The renewed upside in Treasury yields fails …
