The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction for the sixth successive day on Wednesday and climbs to a near three-week high during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.2300 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD advances to multi-week high, focus remains on US PPI and FOMC minutes - October 10, 2023
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Descent stalls at crucial support at around 0.8620s - October 10, 2023
- GBP/JPY gains traction, bearish cross between the 100 and 20-day SMA looms - October 10, 2023