GBP/USD is looking to reclaim the immediate resistance of 1.2100 amid a sheer drop in the US Dollar Index. A significant recovery in S&P500 has triggered hopes of a decent revival in investors’ risk …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD aims to recapture 1.2100 as US Dollar drops amid a recovery in risk-on mood - December 29, 2022
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Bolstered by Signs of Cooler US Labour Market - December 29, 2022
- GBP/USD hovers around 1.2030s on upbeat sentiment, soft US Dollar - December 29, 2022