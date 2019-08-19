GBP/USD: All eyes on UK PM Johnson’s EU trip after Yellowhammer leak

GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains as the UK lawmakers step forward to defend the Yellowhammer reports’ leak. The UK PM Johnson travels to the EU during the week. GBP/USD remains on the recovery mode …
