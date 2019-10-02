GBP/USD analysis: Attempted recovery rejected near 1.2340-50 confluence barrier

Dismal US ISM PMI-led USD selloff helped stage a modest bounce on Tuesday. The incoming Brexit-related headlines provided an additional boost to the GBP. Bulls lacked strong conviction amid renewed …
