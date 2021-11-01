GBP/USD Analysis: Bears have the upper hand ahead of critical central bank meetings

The downside remains cushioned ahead of the Fed/BoE policy meeting this week. The GBP/USD pair witnessed heavy selling on Friday and dropped to two-week lows amid resurgent US dollar demand. As …
