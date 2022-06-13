A combination of factors dragged GBP/USD to a four-week low during the Asian session on Monday. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, the risk-off mood continued underpinning the safe-haven greenback. The UK …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Bears retain control ahead of this week’s key central banks event risk - June 13, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to fresh monthly low, focus on 1.2260-50 support area - June 12, 2022
- GBP/JPY licks its wounds around mid-165.00s with eyes on Brexit, UK data and BOE - June 12, 2022