GBP/USD witnessed a turnaround from weekly tops on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida’s hawkish comments triggered an intraday USD short-covering move. The downside …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: BoE’s Super Thursday awaited for a fresh directional impetus - August 5, 2021
- GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday - August 5, 2021
- ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Feedback Statement on the Consultation on the Potential Cessation of ICE Swap Rate® based on GBP LIBOR® - August 4, 2021