On the one hand, the cable has reached the forecasted target at the 1.3406 level. On the other hand, the upper boundary of the junior ascending channel that was backed by the weekly S1 could not constrain the further surge. Moreover, the 47 pip jump in the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Breaks from dominant channel down - November 30, 2017
- GBP/USD: Could Brexit Hardliners Limit The Rally In The Pound vs. Dollar? - November 30, 2017
- Daily Technical Outlook on Major – GBP/USD - November 30, 2017