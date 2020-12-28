GBP/USD struggled to find acceptance above 1.3600 and failed ahead of YTD tops on Friday. The announcement of a last-minute Brexit deal did little to provide any meaningful impetus. The risk-on mood …
- GBP/USD Analysis: Brexit deal announcement, US stimulus remained supportive - December 28, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints rising wedge on hourly chart despite Brexit optimism - December 27, 2020
- GBP/USD: Bulls keep 1.3600 on radar, EU-UK parliamentary voting on Brexit deal in focus - December 27, 2020