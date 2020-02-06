GBP/USD gained some intraday traction following the release of UK Services PMI. Fears of a no-deal Brexit, stronger USD prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. The GBP/USD pair failed to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Brexit jitters continue to undermine sterling, remains vulnerable - February 6, 2020
- British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Frustrated GBP/USD bears fading below 1.3050 - February 5, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit-related tensions weighed on Pound - February 5, 2020