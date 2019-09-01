GBP/USD Analysis: Brexit uncertainty and dollar strength putting 1.20 at reach

EUR/USD has broken below 1.1000 and trades at the lowest since 2017. US data was mixed with upbeat spending but weak consumer sentiment. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales …
