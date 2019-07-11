GBP/USD analysis: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, eyes on BoE/US CPI

Broad-based USD selling helped stage a goodish bounce on Wednesday. The up-move seemed unaffected by dismal NISER UK Q2 GDP estimate. Thursday’s focus will be on the BoE financial stability report and …
