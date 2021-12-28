GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand amid receding Omicron fears

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Monday and shot to a fresh one-month high. Receding Omicron fears acted as a tailwind for the sterling amid subdued USD demand. The prevalent risk-on mood, …
