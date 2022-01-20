GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seem non-committed amid UK leadership crisis

Stronger UK CPI underpinned sterling and extended some support amid modest USD weakness. The UK political drama acted as a headwind and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair. The GBP/USD …
