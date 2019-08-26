GBP/USD analysis: Bulls shrug off no-deal Brexit fears, at least for now

China’s retaliatory tariffs prompted some aggressive USD selling on Friday. Brexit-related uncertainties kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move. Traders now eye US durable goods orders data …
