Bulls struggle to capitalize on the prevailing USD selling bias. No-deal Brexit fears seemed to cap any meaningful up-move. Tuesday’s key focus will be on speeches by FOMC members. The US Dollar …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD analysis: Bulls struggle to make it through 1.2760 supply zone, ignore persistent USD selling - June 25, 2019
- GBP/USD undermines increasing odds for hard-Brexit while aiming 50-day SMA - June 25, 2019
- GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers struggle over no-deal Brexit fears around 1.2740 - June 24, 2019