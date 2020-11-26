GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls wait a sustained move beyond ascending channel hurdle

Not so optimistic Brexit headlines prompted some intraday selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism, softer US data undermined the safe-haven USD and helped limit losses. The …
