GBP/USD failed to capitalize on Thursday’s early positive move to over one-week tops. Coronavirus jitters stoked demand for the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure. Brexit uncertainties further …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Coronavirus jitters/Brexit uncertainties capped gains, for the time being - July 3, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trapped between two key barriers as US celebrates Independence Day - July 3, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears seeking justice below key support - July 2, 2020