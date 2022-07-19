GBP/USD Analysis: Descending channel breakout in play, UK jobs data eyed for fresh impetus

The UK political crisis, Brexit woes capped gains ahead of the UK jobs data. The GBP/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on its recovery from the vicinity of mid-1.1700s, or …
