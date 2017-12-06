GBP/USD Analysis: Goes down amid 55-hour SMA

Despite release of worse than expected Services PMI data, the cable could not pass below the monthly PP located at 1.3372 and was forced to halt the fall. At the moment, it is moving horizontally, being squeezed between the 55- and 100-hour SMAs from the …
