GBP/USD remained depressed for the second straight session on Wednesday. Resurgent USD demand, Brexit uncertainties weighed on the British pound. The downside remains limited ahead of UK Parliament …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Holds in a familiar trading range, around 1.3100 handle ahead of Carney - January 9, 2020
- GBP/USD benefits from Brexit optimism ahead of Carney’s speech - January 9, 2020
- GBP/USD – Pound Steadies but Investors Remain Nervous - January 8, 2020