GBP/USD Analysis: hopes underpin Sterling, 1.2350 inflection point

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085 …
