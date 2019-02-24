Key Parliamentary vote to take place this Wednesday. UK Ministers vowing for a delay in Brexit to avoid a hard landing. The GBP/USD pair closed Friday and the week with gains, reversing late Friday a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD analysis: it’s all about Brexit from now on - February 24, 2019
- Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Explosive Buying Pressure for BCH/USD Could be Around the Corner - February 23, 2019
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable trading near the daily highs above 1.3050 level - February 22, 2019