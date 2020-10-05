GBP/USD Analysis: Lack of follow-through buying warrants caution for bulls

GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Friday and rallied around 120 pips from intraday lows. A slight improvement in the risk sentiment remained supportive of the bid tone on Monday. Persistent …
