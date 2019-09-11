GBP/USD Analysis: optimism fades and so Pound’s strength

The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling. The USD/JPY is trading at …
