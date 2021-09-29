GBP/USD recorded the largest single-day decline in more than a year on Tuesday. The fuel crisis in the UK weighed on the sterling amid a broad-based USD strength. Surging US bond yields, risk-off …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Overnight slump below 1.3600 has set the stage for further losses - September 29, 2021
- GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3550 amid risk off sentiment, Bailey speech eyed - September 29, 2021
- US bond yields keep rising, dollar index hits 10-month high - September 29, 2021