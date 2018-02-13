GBP/USD analysis: Pound bulls nowhere to find

UK inflation remained steady at 3.0% in January, prompting speculation of a May hike. GBP/USD eases despite dollar’s weakness after hitting a fresh weekly high. The GBP/USD pair surged to its highest for the week mid-London morning, hitting 1.3923 …
